I wholeheartedly agree with the editorial from the mining suppliers’ organization, AMIGOS. I am a proud board member of this group and have seen first-hand the operations of the various mines in Southern Arizona and their impact on local, regional and state economic metrics. Copper, Manganese and Zinc are critical minerals and the need for them in our country is growing exponentially. AMIGOS President Sydney Hay is absolutely correct in her statement that when it comes to the minerals we cannot do without, we must rely on mines here at home to produce them. That’s the only way to guarantee the supply we need, with the worker and environmental protection that make our mines in Arizona world-class. Critical mineral mining operations are crucial to our future and we must ensure that our mines thrive, then we all thrive. I support all of Arizona’s mines.