I'm thankful Police Chief Magnus protects us from lawsuits. His choice to assign cops on the Law Enforcement Activities Disclosure list to desk duty saves money and upholds the integrity of Tucson Police Department. I like living in a community where law enforcement examines the actions of their own members. It's scary thinking of an unchecked rogue cop who feels qualified to be judge/jury/executioner. We're lucky to have many fine men and women first responders and I applaud all efforts to ensure every person in uniform behaves above reproach.
Mary DeCamp
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.