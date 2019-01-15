Re: the Jan. 13 article "Migrant kids' deaths highlight language barriers along border."
Many thanks to reporter Perla Trevizo for her informative and insightful article about the challenges indigenous language speakers face as they cross the U.S./Mexico border. My colleagues at the End Streamline Coalition and I witness daily the impact of the lack of a comprehensive language assessment system to which Trevizo refers, particularly for those migrants seeking asylum.
First-time border crossers prosecuted in Streamline court typically have their cases dismissed if they speak neither English nor Spanish fluently. They are quickly transferred to ICE custody for deportation, but are unable to understand the application process, nor advocate for their asylum claims. As a result, these migrants who have a legal right to apply for asylum, are wrongly deported back to life-threatening danger in their country of origin. This practice is a travesty and must be changed.
Elizabeth Jaeger
Midtown
