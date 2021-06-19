 Skip to main content
Letter: Support for Medical Freedom in AZ
Letter: Support for Medical Freedom in AZ

I am grateful for Gov. Ducey's executive order that bans Arizona's public universities from requiring the emergency Covid-19 vaccine for students. Because the FDA has not fully approved these vaccines, it would be unethical to mandate them for anyone, not just students.

Students in Arizona now have the right to review the data and decide the path they want to take. Data shows that Covid-19 results in extremely low morbidity and mortality for persons under age 30. New data and a June 10 review by FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee shows an excess risk for myocarditis from the vaccine, especially in men under 30. The CDC reports this on their website. I suspect there will be further study.

Students who have had Covid-19 can relax and trust their immunity without getting the shots.

The coercive structure of ASU's policy has been routed. This is a fabulous step toward medical freedom. Thank you, Governor Ducey!

Molly Lamb

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

