After an early-career stint as a U of A faculty member, I left Tucson to pursue other opportunities, but now, as a relatively young retiree, I have been drawn back by the sunshine and good memories. I expect to live (and pay taxes) here for many years and have been reacquainting myself with local issues.
I was heartened to learn about the Pima County Preschool Investment Program (PCPIP), the citizen-designed project currently seeking funding from the Pima County Board of Supervisors (BOS) to expand opportunities for early-childhood education. As parents and teachers, we all want to do our best for our kids, and the latest and best research tells us that "doing our best" should include high-quality early education.
I would be proud to be part of--and to help support--a community dedicated to doing its best for its youngest citizens. I urge the BOS to support PCPIP.
Jolene Galegher
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.