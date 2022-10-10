 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support For Public Education

Our schools are not failing, we are failing them. The theory that we should abandon over 100 years of support for a robust public education system for a free-market one that rewards those who can navigate it is patently unfair and foolish. The public school teachers and counselors I have known and worked with over the years struggle not just with pay issues, but with lack of supplies, building infrastructure, fewer extra-curricular and career training opportunities, and more. No wonder they are leaving and outcomes have fallen. Poll after poll, including a recent one by Education Forward Arizona show that Arizonans support putting a qualified teacher in every classroom, giving teachers a raise, investing in our public schools, and giving students more opportunities for career and technical education. It’s time our elected officials make this happen. Know where your candidate stands on these issues and please vote as if our future depends on it, because it does!

Mark Hanna, Former TUSD counselor and PCC Board Member

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

