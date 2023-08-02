Of all the salient points made about the shortfalls that have beset our public school system the most important ones are the lack of necessary funding, the lack of positive parent involvement, and the taxpayer subsidization of unregulated private schools. So where is the support from our state schools chief, Tom Horne, who favors "school choice" over meeting the needs of our public school system? How will major societal issues such as climate change and women's reproductive rights be dealt with unless we have a diverse and educated public to make critical and ethical decisions? Arizona does not deserve to have a last-place public school system.