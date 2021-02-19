Letter: Support for Reid Park Zoo Expansion

I wish to convey my total support of the Reid Park Zoo expansion. I have lived in Tucson since 1989 and have visited the Zoo many times with family and friends. My wife and I go there to walk and enjoy it every week. Whenever we have out of town visitors it is with pride that the Zoo is one of our first stops. It is a gem to this community. I have seen more than a few public presentations of the expansion plans and I think they are wonderful. The recent renovations of the Zoo are great and shows what we can expect of the new expansion.
Dick Thompson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.