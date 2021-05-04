 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Support for the Reid Park Zoo Expansion
View Comments

Letter: Support for the Reid Park Zoo Expansion

  • Comments

I believe that the Reid Park Expansion is a great project for the City of Tucson. I attended the public portions of the Open Government meetings last month and completed the online surveys. After listening to all sides, I want to express my total support for the Reid Park Zoo expansion. I’ve been a Tucson resident for 32 years and have enjoyed the city parks and the zoo many times. The zoo is a relaxing family-oriented wildlife park that maintains the highest standards for the animals that live there. That’s why they are accredited by the highest national organization (AZA) that ranks zoos and aquariums.

The zoo is a vital link to the conservation efforts going on around the world and is a great resource for endangered species, both in actual preservation of species and habitats but also in educating people about their plight.

Dick Thompson

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Local-issues

Letter: Not on our dime!

Like David Fitzsimmons, I too lived through the interesting times of Ev Mecham as Governor of the state! We were happy to see Ev vanish into t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News