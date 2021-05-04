Letter: Support for the Reid Park Zoo Expansion

I believe that the Reid Park Expansion is a great project for the City of Tucson. I attended the public portions of the Open Government meetings last month and completed the online surveys. After listening to all sides, I want to express my total support for the Reid Park Zoo expansion. I’ve been a Tucson resident for 32 years and have enjoyed the city parks and the zoo many times. The zoo is a relaxing family-oriented wildlife park that maintains the highest standards for the animals that live there. That’s why they are accredited by the highest national organization (AZA) that ranks zoos and aquariums.
The zoo is a vital link to the conservation efforts going on around the world and is a great resource for endangered species, both in actual preservation of species and habitats but also in educating people about their plight.
Dick Thompson
Southeast side
