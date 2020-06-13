Letter: Support for UArizona
Letter: Support for UArizona

The University of Arizona and our entire region are fortunate to have Dr. Bobby Robbins as the university’s president during this public health emergency. And now we have a former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Richard Carmona, heading the return-to-campus task force. We have two experienced medical professionals focused on safely reopening UArizona.

The university’s foundation and president were criticized for hiring a PR firm with ties to the political right. As a nonpartisan organization that employs fact-based decision making, SALC believes that UArizona is correct to focus on efficacy, not on weighing decisions by a political litmus test. The firm was hired to highlight the university’s aggressive response to the crisis, not for political work. And they delivered, raising the national stature of UArizona in the process. Our university has competent, forward-thinking leaders; let’s support them so that the University of Arizona, the academic and economic centerpiece of our community, can emerge from this crisis even stronger.

David J. Cohen, CPA Chair, Board of Directors Southern Arizona Leadership Council

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

