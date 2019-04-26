Re: the April 21 article "The challenge for high-quality preschool is funding."
This editorial is right on point.
Just as a business’ or a family’s budget reflects their priorities, so does Pima County’s budget. Virtually everyone, including the four members of the Board of Supervisors (BOS) who have spoken about the policy, agrees on the importance of high-quality early education for children, families, business, and our community’s future prosperity.
I worked for Pima County in the County Attorney’s Office and know that the annual budget is the BOS monetary expression of values. If the BOS values our children’s future, they must include funding for the Pima County Preschool Investment Program (PCPIP) in the budget for the coming year. Funding PCPIP is not a technical problem; it is a moral, political, and practical opportunity.
It is time for the BOS to demonstrate that children are their priority. Fund PCPIP!
Mary Judge Ryan
East side
