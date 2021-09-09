Letter: Support Groundwater Conservation

I applaud Nan and Dick Walden’s efforts to promote groundwater conservation in Cochise Country (Tucson Opinion, Sept 2). Over-pumping causes direct harm to the property and livelihoods of residents of Cochise County. It is in the interests of all Arizonans to stop unregulated pumping of groundwater. As the Waldens suggest, creating an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA), or even better, an Active Management Area, is an important step.
Mari Jensen
Midtown
