Letter: Support HR-763 Carbon-Pricing Legislation

Re: the May 9 article "Carbon-tax bill before Congress comes with unacceptable trade-off."
With great interest I read Dr. Warren’s excellent summary of climate change and its dangers. I disagree with her decision to oppose HR-763 due its supposed undercutting of the Clean Air Act. The EPA, through the Clean Air Act, will still regulate all non-carbon-based pollutants.
HR-763 is designed to lower greenhouse-gas emissions from carbon-based fuels, the most effective first step to combat climate change. If the bill’s ambitious reduction goals are not met after 10 years, the Clean Air Act’s regulatory authority over fossil-fuel greenhouse-gas emissions will reactivate.
During the height of the pandemic shutdown, global carbon pollution dropped 17% [1]. That number is rising again. Please urge Reps. O’Halloran, Grijalva and Kirkpatrick to support HR-763.
Jerry Borchardt
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
