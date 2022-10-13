Letter: Support Mark Kelly

Southern Arizonan's have a choice to make in the upcoming election. Support Mark Kelly or Blake Masters. We have had many years to see the character of Mark Kelly. A rational, thoughtful, caring, patriotic ,steadfast and loyal man.

On the other hand, we have Blake Masters. A wealthy venture capitalist , that was indoctrinated at California's Stanford University and worked for Billionaire Hedge Fund C.O.O Peter Thiel at the Thiel Foundation. Now Peter Thiel is spending millions of dollars trying to Prop Up Blake Masters. Theil has spent at least $14 Million through the Saving AZ PAC on supporting Blake Masters. So basically, Blake Masters has become a Puppet for Billionaire Peter Thiel and his radical far right agenda.