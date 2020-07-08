Letter: Support of Andres Cano for re-election
There’ll be a lot of names on the ballot in this year's August 4th Democratic primary. As a regular schmoe living in West Tucson, I’m writing to make a case for Andres Cano, our sitting State representative. I have no affiliation with his campaign.

Two years ago, I wrote a similar letter to the editor saying that I was impressed with this young man’s willingness to answer his phone from potential constituents while he was initially running for office. Now that he's in office, that willingness to offer access to regular schmoe constituents like me hasn’t changed. He answers his cell phone with a cheerful, “Hi, Jon!”

Here are his priorities: public schools, improve healthcare, environment, good-paying jobs in Arizona.

Jonathan Quindry

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

