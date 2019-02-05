How can you justify penalizing electric cars? And you left out bicycles? There should be more incentive in regard to transitioning away from fossil fuels. It is great to suggest doubling the tax on gasoline. I’ve often thought that if we had to pay as much for gas as European($8.00 a gallon.)then we would concern ourselves with mass transportation,ride share,smaller more fuel efficient vehicles, bicycles, and other plans to reduce miles driven with one person one car. We will never be able to build enough roads to end gridlock. Arizona Department of Transportation has said so with its 2050 traffic plan. I know I don’t make a lot of friends with my opinion, although a gasoline tax increase is long overdue.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.