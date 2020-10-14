 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Support Our Community College
View Comments

Letter: Support Our Community College

Most of us know firsthand that Pima Community College is critical to the economic vitality of Southern Arizona because we started our training there or know someone who did. The fact is that PCC has touched the lives of countless people in our community. It is OUR community college. By voting YES on Prop 481 voters can give the College the flexibility it needs to spend more on educational operations and student services, including tuition assistance, scholarships, tutoring, career counseling, access to childcare for students with young children and expand classroom capability, all without raising taxes.

Many of the high-demand programs the College offers in aviation and healthcare currently have waiting lists. Prop 481 would give the College the ability to double the capacity of these programs so more students can graduate each year. An increasingly highly trained workforce will attract new companies to our region, facilitate the expansion of businesses that are already here, and this will benefit everyone in our community. Vote YES on Prop 481.

Maria Elena Cornejo

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News