Letter: Support Our Community College

Most of us know firsthand that Pima Community College is critical to the economic vitality of Southern Arizona because we started our training there or know someone who did. The fact is that PCC has touched the lives of countless people in our community. It is OUR community college. By voting YES on Prop 481 voters can give the College the flexibility it needs to spend more on educational operations and student services, including tuition assistance, scholarships, tutoring, career counseling, access to childcare for students with young children and expand classroom capability, all without raising taxes.
Many of the high-demand programs the College offers in aviation and healthcare currently have waiting lists. Prop 481 would give the College the ability to double the capacity of these programs so more students can graduate each year. An increasingly highly trained workforce will attract new companies to our region, facilitate the expansion of businesses that are already here, and this will benefit everyone in our community. Vote YES on Prop 481.
Maria Elena Cornejo
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
