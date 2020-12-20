 Skip to main content
Letter: Support our Zoo - Reid Park Zoo
Our Zoo is a magical place! I personally really look forward to its expansion, it will be an even better place. Our zoo takes visitors to the wonderful world of animals, many of which are endangered in the wild. It’s a wonderful way to learn, while walking through peaceful gardens. Our zoo restores the soul, amazes the curious minds, and is always a positive experience. We all should be so proud of the upcoming improvements!

Francine Champoux

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

