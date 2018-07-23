As a long time Tucson residents who raised children in this city and now have grandchildren here, we want to plead with the city council to put this issue on the ballot along with their recommendations for its approval. Improved parks would help residents of all ages get more activity outdoors year round, with additional water features like splash pads, field improvements, pickleball courts, etc. What good are city parks if no one can use or enjoy them?
Our parks are long neglected and rejected by city council as necessary expenditures. These improvements would boost Tucson in many areas like businesses and families relocating here, revenue from people out and about spending more dollars, healthier lifestyles/less disease and perhaps move Tucson up on the list of best places to live and retire. Please give this some thoughtful consideration as it is a known fact that one person's written opinion is truly the expression of a much larger majority who did not take the time to express their opinions.
Judy and Dave Swanson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.