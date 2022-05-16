 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support Proposition 411

Dear Editor:

I am voting for Prop 411 because of the projected $150 million that will be spent providing safer streets for bicycles and pedestrians. We have lost too many lives on the streets of Tucson due to unsafe conditions for human-powered travelers.

As for the “pothole-filling” monies – please consider prioritizing the bike routes and boulevards. While one might feel discomfort or even suffer financial damage to their vehicle when driving through our pothole-ridden streets, cyclists can and do suffer serious injuries. And even more so at night when it is difficult to see.

Thank you, City of Tucson, for starting to put people before automobiles, even at just 20% of the funding.

Carolyn Campbell

University area

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

