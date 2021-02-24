 Skip to main content
Letter: Support Reid Park Zoo Expansion Project
Letter: Support Reid Park Zoo Expansion Project

Reid Park Zoo is a wonderful destination to enjoy amazing animals, connect with nature and learn about wildlife. Our Zoo is great, but it can be even better! I fully support its expansion project, “Pathway to Asia,” which will give everyone new opportunities for learning, exploring and discovering even more exciting, majestic and endangered animals. Reid Park Zoo is a community asset that serves more than half a million people every year, connecting people to nature, and providing opportunities for learning and a commitment to conservation.

From the very beginning of the Master Plan, Zoo officials have been very transparent and have given many opportunities for input from all Tucson residents. The designs for this project have been completed, and changes to the project now would cost millions of taxpayer dollars, wasted money! It is so unfortunate that misinformation has created a group which opposes this rare opportunity for our Zoo to reach its full potential.

I urge everyone to support Reid Park Zoo expansion project to proceed as submitted.

Francine Champoux

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

