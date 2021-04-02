Letter: Support Reid Park Zoo Expansion

A lot has been said from both the supporters and the opposition about the zoo. We have a great opportunity to make this a WIN-WIN situation for both sides. The City Parks and Recreation is ready to significantly improve Reid Park, and Tucson will benefit from a bigger, better zoo featuring more species. “Pathway to Asia” is an amazing project, requiring a small portion of Reid Park, while bringing a new awareness of endangered animals, fascinating species, and education opportunities for visitors. Over 300,000 school children visit the zoo free of charge, every year. Let’s look to the future, improve the zoo AND the adjacent park, for generations to come. Both entities will greatly benefit from these improvements . Learn the facts before making your voice heard.
Francine Champoux
Northeast side
