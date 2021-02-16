Letter: Support Reid Park Zoo Expansion

Reid Park Zoo is an amazing resource for the Tucson community and our visitors. It is the first place my grandchildren ask to go to when they visit from the Northeast.
Several years ago, one of the zookeepers took the time to answer my granddaughter's questions and have a conversation with her about some of the animals, including their present conservation status. This has really sparked her interest. When she was recently asked in school to write about an experience that "changed" her, this is what she chose. She has since "adopted" one of the animals at Reid Park. I can only hope that her curiosity and interest continue to grow, and that other children will have these opportunities.
I believe the expansion will be a positive for the Reid Park Zoo and Tucson. This will afford more experiences for connecting with species most of us will never have the chance to see otherwise. I look forward to the planned expansion of Reid Park Zoo.
Arlene Miller
Northwest side
