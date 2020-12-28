 Skip to main content
Letter: Support the Expansion of the Reid Park Zoo
The Reid Park Zoo has been planning on expanding its grounds since 2017. With the Zoo’s expansion, the keepers will be able to care for the animals better with larger habitats. The Zoo raises money for animal conservation in the wild including protection of cherished, local animals like coyotes and rattlesnakes. The Reid Park Zoo is accessible to all, providing free admissions to schools, discounts for people on EBT benefits, and dollar days. My family and I have been visiting the Zoo for over 13 years now, deepening my passion for animal care, educating me on conservation, and bringing me joy throughout my visits. As a proud Zoo Crew Volunteer, I encourage everyone to support the Reid Park Zoo’s expansion.

Shaela Patel

Oro Valley

