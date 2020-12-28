Letter: Support the Expansion of the Reid Park Zoo

The Reid Park Zoo has been planning on expanding its grounds since 2017. With the Zoo’s expansion, the keepers will be able to care for the animals better with larger habitats. The Zoo raises money for animal conservation in the wild including protection of cherished, local animals like coyotes and rattlesnakes. The Reid Park Zoo is accessible to all, providing free admissions to schools, discounts for people on EBT benefits, and dollar days. My family and I have been visiting the Zoo for over 13 years now, deepening my passion for animal care, educating me on conservation, and bringing me joy throughout my visits. As a proud Zoo Crew Volunteer, I encourage everyone to support the Reid Park Zoo’s expansion.
Shaela Patel
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.