Letter: Support the Police

The execution of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer was shocking and inexcusable. However, there are bad apples in every profession and the abuse of power by one officer should not be imputed to all police. It makes sense for police departments and local governments nationwide to implement reforms regarding the use of force much like the policies already adopted by TPD. It also makes sense to examine the role of police unions in the disciplinary process.
What makes no sense is to “defund the police.” Ten years ago, TPD had 1,150 commissioned officers; today the number is 850. According to the Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Tucson area's property-crime rate is 4,849 per 100,000 residents, while the national average for metro areas of more than 100,000 people is 2,730 per 100,000 residents. Police response time is a frequent complaint.
Reducing funding for the police will only make these problems worse. Let’s instead work together to improve law enforcement for everyone.
Ted Hinderaker
Midtown
