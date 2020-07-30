Letter: Support the "untainted" Laura Conover for County Attorney

As psychologist and attorney, I ‘m struck by calls for reform of the Pima County Attorney's Office by all candidates for Pima County Attorney. 2 of these candidates have practiced as prosecutors there for years. They’re steeped in the office culture, where prosecutors elected from inside the office have led for 40+ years. During this time, one Deputy Attorney was DISBARRED, for presenting false information in a death penalty trial. Another high ranking prosecutor hid discovery material from defense attorneys, leading to numerous retrials after his death. Winning cases was key, over ethics and integrity. The New Yorker published a story about our County Attorney's Office! Since then, there are still many expensive death penalty cases, and incarcerations for minor drug offenses.
Candidate Laura Conover is a defense attorney with sterling reputation. With management experience, and untainted by previous practice in the County Attorney’s Office, she’s my choice for reform as Pima County Attorney.
Alan Goldberg
Foothills
