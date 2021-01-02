Letter: Support the zoo

Yes, the zoo expansion will remove some green space from Reid Park. However, we humans have removed a ton more green space and suitable habitat from the animals of the world. Surely we can spare some space and support for our local renowned zoo whose programs are the last best hope against extinction for many of its animal species. Family outings to the zoo will hopefully instill a love and concern for those unfortunate species who have to share this planet with Homo sapiens.
Janet Swanson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.