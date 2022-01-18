Letter: Support Your Local Teachers

It's too dangerous to make lawyers go to court. Or HOA's meet in person. Or portfolio managers attend in-person conferences. Or newspaper reporters meet sources face to face. Or any expert talk on television from anywhere besides their home office. But everyone "knows" teachers have to do their job in person. Everyone else we need to keep society operational, they have to risk their neck, too. There probably are ways to upgrade in-person schooling, so the learning gets done and our teachers aren't ambushed every day by the coronavirus. But those measures aren't there yet. The current on-line methodology hasn't worked. That doesn't mean it couldn't. Or that we can't wait it out a month or two and go to school during the summer. Maybe just put some fans in the room. Keep those teachers alive. You're going to need them.
Walter Ramsley
East side
