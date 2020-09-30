 Skip to main content
Letter: Supporting Mark Kelly for Senate- A Documented Leader
As a retired Aerospace Section Manager, I support Mark Kelly for the United States Senate . Mark Kelly has the vision and leadership skills that we need in the United States Senate representing Southern Arizona. Mark Kelly has a history of successful leadership ranging from a successful Naval Aviator, Space Shuttle Pilot and Business Leader. His character and integrity are also well documented, as he supported Congresswoman Gabriel Giffords after her tragic events back in January 2001, to this date.

Now is the time for a Real Leader in the Senate. We do not need an appointed de facto Senator ( McSally) who has just become a Cheerleader for Donald Trump and his failing leadership. It is time to move forward and Elect Mark Kelly for our next Leader in the United States Senate.

David Keating

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

