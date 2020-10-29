Letter: Suppression of the Facts

Donald Trump visited Prescott and Tucson on Monday, Oct 14. I read both the Prescott Daily Courier and the Tucson Daily Star. Front page of both newspapers covered the President's visit. The Prescott newspaper reported that there were over 15,000 attendees and the Tucson newspaper reported that Tucson had just over 2000 attendees. REALLY? Is this an example of "Voters Suppression"? Channel 4 in Tucson reported lines of people miles long attending the Tucson rally. COME ON (Daily Star) MAN!!!!
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
