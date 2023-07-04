Editor:

According to the now- famous Yale University study, which was recently cited in the Tucson Daily Star, the pandemic death rate for Republicans was much higher than for Democrats, especially after vaccines became available.

This is understandable because Republicans seem to have refused to wear masks, rejected vaccinations, and resorted to Trumpian bogus remedies at a much higher rate than Democrats.

The death rate differential was much more pronounced in Arizona than in many other states. The supreme irony is that Kari Lake and other Republicans may well have truly won if not for this differential.

John Kromko

Downtown