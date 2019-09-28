My husband had surgery at St Joseph's Hospital in May of 2018. In August of this year we received a bill from the surgical assist for almost $500. Surprise! Apparently, the assistant was not on my husband's insurance. It seems to me that it would be better patient care to have all members of the surgical team approved by insurance before proceeding on a scheduled, not emergent, surgery. Additionally, after his hospitalization, we requested an itemized statement from the hospital, numerous times. To this date, we have never received one. Surprise!
Leslie Harris
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.