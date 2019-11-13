11/8/2019
Dear Editor;
Our local elections are over, and we have a new mayor and council, so we can pay attention to the election coming next November when we’ll choose our Congressmen and one Senator.
Many issues need to be addressed. We can get a good picture of what they propose to do about our problems as we listen to their campaign promises.
One such problem is the mounting number of Surprise Medical Bills, which usually occur a few weeks after an emergency visit. The patient assumes his insurance will cover the cost; however, a bill arrives which indicates some doctor or hospital services were denied because they were out-of-network. In an emergency, you have no choice of hospital or doctor.
Congress needs to look for a remedy that assures the insurance companies will adequately reimburse doctors and hospitals or we risk losing them.
Sincerely,
Kent Mayfield
2714 North Los Altos
Tucson, Arizona 85705
Kent Mayfield
Northeast side
