Letter: Surveillance state

The other day I went to the Ironwood Picnic Area in Tucson Mountain Park to see the sunset. As I was walking back to my vehicle I heard a strange, high pitched sound that kept getting louder. I looked up and about 200 feet away was a drone. The drone hovered for a few seconds, then flew slowly directly over me. To me it was clear that the drone's operator had directed it to "check me out ". I don't know if drone surveillance is a regular thing here in Tucson but I didn't appreciate being spied on while recreating in the desert. If this is the work of a government agency, they should knock it off. If it's not, then the Sheriff or FAA or someone needs to learn who is responsible and shut them down. I don't like living in a surveillance state.
Eric Stimson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.