Letter: Survey shows most locals not ready to venture out yet
View Comments

Letter: Survey shows most locals not ready to venture out yet

Out of almost 1 million people in Pima County only 975 people were “surveyed”. That is less than 1% of the population therefore not a fair snapshot of the people living within the county. These people were also part of the Stars Community Pulse Panel, with the majority of the group surveyed being retirees over 65 and part of the vulnerable population. Again not a true snapshot of the many different demographics within the city. Those people are not among the working / business owning population who need a paycheck and customers to survive. We can’t keep saying “it’s too soon”, because at that rate we will never be comfortable going out. If you want to stay home do so but give those of us who want to go out to try and keep this economy going fair representation.Trust the businesses and the citizens to do the right thing for our community to get through this.

Liz Durkin

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News