Letter: Survival of the Star
Letter: Survival of the Star

We recently moved here from The Reading/Berks area of PA. One of the influences was a great local paper, The Star. I had an e=subscription a few months before the move, to keep an eye on local issues. The Star is doing a great job, in my opinion. The local paper in Reading was The Eagle, formerly Der Adler when it was established in the 1850s. It was the only survivor of several dailys. Shortly before our move, the Eagle was sold to a conglomerate, and the newsroom was gutted. Not only that, the physical newspaper turned into a poorly formatted tabloid. And of course, and most importantly, the oversight of local politics evaporated. They STILL pester me with robocalls to renew my subscription. Tucson, PLEASE don't let his happen to The Star.

William Taylor

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

