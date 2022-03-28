 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Surviving Walton
Letter: Surviving Walton

Re: the March 10 article "Working with Walton."

This article is a misguided celebration of his "style" of sports announcing. I beg to differ. Yes, I would enjoy having a beer with Bill Walton or sitting next to him at a dinner party. He is certainly an educated and interesting person. But the man doesn't shut up talking about everything but basketball during game action. His persona gets in the way of watching and listening to the play-by-play. His broadcast buddies indulge him. The networks who employ him (Pac12, ESPN) must think he's good for ratings. They need to insist that, when the ball is in play, he sticks to basketball commentary about the action in front of him. Frankly, I think Walton's "style" is totally unprofessional. His ego trip musings are insulting to viewers who want to hear about the game and not where he was bicycling. In comparison, the mostly female announcing teams for UA women's games are a joy to listen to, totally professional at all times.

Ron Lent

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

