RE: the Tim Steller column "Failure of the US Army Corps of Engineers/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to properly address the water issues"
Good read on the subject and rightly damning to the Fed agencies involved in the decision making process for these two high-profile developments in our back yards.
My question is why do we need the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process at all if the agencies refuse too implement and/or subvert its intent when making these high level decisions that affect our water here in the Southwest.
As to trusting the developer for Vigneto — well, I would only say look at the Villages at Vigneto principal Mike Reinbolds' history of fleecing the Oregon State Employees Retirement fund to the tune of some $90 million in a failed development scheme in Portland, Oregon. Most of those monies were never recovered.
Yup. "Trust Me to decide whats right here" certainly doesn't hold water in my opinion.
Scott Sinclair
Benson
