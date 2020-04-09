Letter: Swaim cartoons

I have lived in Tucson and read the Star for nearly fifty years. I have not agreed with Fitz on anything but his cartoons are, on occasion, clever, funny and drawn well. The Swaim cartoons are none of these.
I once watched a documentary about a long closed mental institution. The Swaim cartoons remind me of the graffiti that was drawn on the walls by the previous inmates. The difference is that the graffiti was better drawn and much more clever.
Keith Schneider
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
