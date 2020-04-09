Letter: Swaim cartoons
View Comments

Letter: Swaim cartoons

I have lived in Tucson and read the Star for nearly fifty years. I have not agreed with Fitz on anything but his cartoons are, on occasion, clever, funny and drawn well. The Swaim cartoons are none of these.

I once watched a documentary about a long closed mental institution. The Swaim cartoons remind me of the graffiti that was drawn on the walls by the previous inmates. The difference is that the graffiti was better drawn and much more clever.

Keith Schneider

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoarders

In response to Governor Ducey deploying the National Guard to help stock shelves in grocery stores; Instead of stocking shelves, why not post …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News