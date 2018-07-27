Re: the July 24 online letter to the editor "Chip sealing!"
In response to Mr. Robert Taylor's letter to the editor July 24, the Pima County Department of Transportation is micro-sealing Swan Road and Sunrise Drive, not chip sealing it.
As part of the County's $6 Million HURF pavement preservation program, Transportation is micro-sealing Sunrise Drive from Craycroft Road to Campbell Avenue, and Swan Road from River Road to Sunrise Drive.
Micro-Seal is a treatment that provides a “skim coat” of a restorative asphalt to the existing pavement surface, filling minor cracks and correcting pavement defects such as rutting and raveling when applied. It improves the condition of the road and extends its serviceable life.
You can learn more about the County's road repair programs at pima.gov/transportation, or you can call 520-724-6410 and we'll be happy to explain the work we're doing.
Ana Olivares
Pima County Transportation Department Director
