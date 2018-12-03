Re: the Dec. 2 guest column "Is our border with Mexico really such a dangerous place?"
I was gratified to read retired Border Patrol agent Chris Montoya’s commentary on the hyped-up depiction of danger along the border with Mexico spewed by the defense at the trial of Lonnie Swartz. As someone who can’t count the number of times I’ve crossed the border in my lifetime I applaud Montoya’s professional assessment of the reality of border enforcement.
I would correct one error in his account, though. He writes, “as a veteran” in reference to Swartz. Lonnie Swartz joined the army around 1995 and walked away after a few months. He was arrested and discharged under "less-than-honorable conditions" to avoid court martial. This information was not permitted at trial.
Norah Booth
East side
