Letter: Swimming

Governor Ducey should have thought about the ramifications of his most recent deep dive into the cesspool of Trumpisim. Given the rising numbers of Arizona COVID cases and scarce, underpaid qualified teachers in Arizona, he should have considered the effect of his recent order denying school districts and private schools the power to require quarantining of children exposed to COVID. Do teachers, even if fully vaccinated, want to be constantly exposed to potentially infected children? Do parents want their children to sit next to a potential carrier of the disease? Do the Governor and his political syncopates really believe the science of making ice cream outweighs the science of the CDC?
Shouldn't the safety of children, teachers and the general populace take precedent over political pandering?
Todd Ackerman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.