Letter: Systemic racism alive and unwell
Letter: Systemic racism alive and unwell

Many think racism is not systemic in U.S. society. Yet examples abound that it is. Here is one:

In a news conference on Oct. 4, the day of the tragic shooting aboard an Amtrak train in Tucson, Police Chief Chris Magnus called the shooter a “Hispanic male by appearance.”

Why that description? Is it what police do routinely – that is, systemically – in identifying criminal suspects? And how unnecessary, because the person to whom Magnus was referring was dead, so not a threat and not being sought.

Turns out the shooter was not Hispanic "by appearance," whatever that means, or otherwise. Yet the chief’s description tainted a race.

One must doubt that Magnus, likely himself the target of discrimination many times as a gay man, meant to make a racist comment. Which goes to show that racism and discrimination are ingrained, that is to say, systemic.

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

