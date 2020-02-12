Letter: Tackling the Super Bowl half time show

I've read two letters decrying the Super Bowl half time show. Shakira and J-Lo were too sexy for some folks. Their performances received pearl-clutching outrage, while the head blows on the field were given tacit approval. I was disinterested in the game since the Packers, the team my grandpa played for, were knocked out. Speaking of knocked out, Green Bay's leading tackler for the past three seasons is Blake Martinez from Oro Valley. While it's arguably ok to run a professional league, it's completely unethical to have unpaid college athletes put themselves at proven risk of brain injury. The University of Arizona should shut down the football program. My uncle was on the last team that Marquette fielded and that school still seems to be functioning . . . with an athletic program even.
Jimmy Bultman
West side
