Thank you to the reasonable and reputable candidates who are currently collecting signatures to run in the 2024 Primary. Voters in gerrymandered LD17 who are concerned about the integrity and agenda of our current “representatives” should visit Arizona’s E-Qual Online Petitions app and sign on to support Amy Fitch and Morgan Abraham.

Are you also a voter in Congressional District 6? Sign on to support Kirstin Engel who was responsive to voters during her service in former LD10. (Representative Ciscomani votes in lock step with his party and in the process, women’s rights and support for veterans are in jeopardy.) While you’re at it, support Ruben Gallego’s run to replace the current “independent” who holds one of Arizona’s senate seats hostage.

Now is the time to show your commitment to electoral politics. Support serious candidates to restore respect, rights, and democracy in Phoenix and Washington, DC.

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side