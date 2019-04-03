I just heard yet another Tucson snowbird--a self-described culture vulture--complaining about the lack of art and cultural events here compared to the East Coast, New York in particular.
To her and all other East Coast arts aficionados who decry how little we have to offer in the above areas here in The Old Pueblo, I have one question: Have you attended live theater and operatic performances, concerts, receptions at art galleries-- including the newly opened 4100 square foot SAAG (Southern Arizona Arts Guild) Gallery in La Encantada, the Tucson Book Festival (fourth largest in the country), the biggest gem show in the world and many other happenings available to you during your stay? A two-hour (or less) drive will afford you many more.
I have a suggestion for every East Coast snowbird and transplant: Become a desert flower and bloom where you're temporarily or permanently planted!
Barbara Russek
North side
