TUSD need to focus on the path of being a small School District. Times have changed, and we need to look forward to taking care of the Students we have in TUSD. There are many small school districts that are very successful in educating the students without trying to expand. It’s not necessary to be big anymore to be successful. Education has proclaimed that a larger district is better" for so long that many have become believers in a doctrine which they have not truly examined. Indeed, the largeness of TUSD may be one factor contributing to declines in test scores and increases in behavior problems among students. Having less schools in TUSD are more manageable. Scheduling is much more flexible than in a large district, and schedules can be easily altered to accommodate instructional activities. Currently, there are many studies comparing district and school size to student achievement. Many of the studies indicate that students, especially lower income, perform much better in smaller districts.
Don Cotton
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.