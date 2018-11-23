Mr. Gary White's letter to the editor makes a very valid point -- this store does not want your business, go elsewhere. In the late '70s Coors beer made the mistake of making the gay community angry by talking trash. In response Coors lost a substantial market-share and learned the hard way that if they wanted to sell beer, they best be nice to gay people.
The Phoenix business women who don't want to do custom wedding invitation work for same-sex couples should be allowed to sell to whomever they choose. In the same vein as Coors, we should get the word out that these two homophobes are not deserving of our hard-earned dollars or respect -- boycott as loudly as we can and refuse them our coin. In my father's parlance "they are obviously eating too good."
Larry Baumgartner
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.