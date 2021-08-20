Letter: Take the bus; Avoid the fuss !

You Star readers who want/need to lose some pounds; you don’t need to join WW, Nutri-System or Jenny Craig. People, all you have to do is ride Sun Tran! Yes, our local bus system. The pot-holes and tore up local streets cause lots of vibrations while your posterior is positioned on the RTA seat. So you can shed some weight if you ride every day! Standing won’t help.
And ALL Sun Tran conveyances are FREE for the rest of this Covid Calendar year., thanks to a Federal Pandemic wind-fall. Recently I roadie five Sun Tran buses to get to and from a south side destination. When I got home I felt five pounds lighter! Well I can dream, can’t I ?
Maybe Mayor & Council can throw some dollars toward the City workers who repair our streets. Just filling holes doesn’t work!
Kenneth Unwin
East side
