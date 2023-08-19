A popular talking point today is the use of a “threat to democracy”. The “threat” seems to exist whenever one side or the other is unable to generate a result through the proper use of our representative government. If you need an example of real actual threat, look at the take over and subsequent cancelation of a discussion session about a new county jail. So much for a proper debate. When I was an elected official in Wisconsin, we had several occasions where our meeting was interrupted by activists that had no interest in debate of any kind. They were promptly and rightly arrested. That didn’t happen here. Maybe some time in a jail would be an educational experience for these people. It would also show how a democracy should work.